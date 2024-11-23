YEAR OF "UNPRECEDENTED TURMOIL" IN CANADA

1993 was a year of unprecedented turmoil in the Canadian pharmaceutical marketplace, according to Brenda Drinkwalter, president of the Canadian Drug Manufacturers Association, speaking at an international health care meeting in Argentina last month. She said that the public policy changes that have, and will be made, will leave no stakeholder untouched.

With C-91, the Canadian patent act amendment (Marketletters passim), Ms Drinkwalter said the country is witnessing:

- a system in which price competition has been reduced through the extension of monopoly periods for patented drugs;