Zelnorm effective against common dsypepsia

Swiss drug major Novartis says that its gastrointestinal medicine Zelnorm (tegaserod maleate) demonstrated potential benefits in helping patients with the multiple symptoms of a common digestive disorder called dysmotility-type dyspepsia, according to new Phase III data presented at the American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting, held in Las Vegas, USA.

Pooled data from two pivotal studies show a positive benefit with Zelnorm versus placebo, which were observed in the dysmotility-type dyspepsia symptoms including early satiety, post-prandial fullness and bloating. The data showed a statistically-significant treatment benefit with Zelnorm (p<0.05) for the primary endpoints. In patients with more severe baseline dysmotility symptoms, Zelnorm showed an enhanced treatment effect vs placebo.

Novartis' drug is already approved in 55 countries for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and in a further 20 countries for chronic idiopathic constipation.