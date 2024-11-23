Zeneca's Seroquel Gains UK Approval, Its First

Zeneca Pharmaceuticals has received marketing clearance, its first,from the UK's Medicines Control Agency for Seroquel (quetiapine), its treatment for schizophrenia. Seroquel represents Zeneca's first entry into the antipsychotic market.
The company has also received an "approvable" letter from the US Food and Drug Administration. Zeneca adds that it will work with the agency to "finalize labeling as quickly as possible." Final approval is expected in the third quarter, according to a company spokesperson.
Seroquel belongs to the atypical class of antipsychotics and has a similar pharmacological profile to Novartis' Clozaril (clozapine). It is active at multiple brain receptors, with a greater affinity for 5-HT2A receptors and a somewhat lower affinity for dopamine D1 and D2 receptors. It also has affinity for 5-HT1A and alpha1 and alpha2 adrenergic receptors as well as histamine H1 receptors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze