Zerit/3TC More Effective Than AZT/3TC

Six-month interim results from the AIDS Clinical Trial Group Study 306have shown that patients who received Bristol-Myers Squibb's nucleoside analog Zerit (stavudine) in combination with Glaxo Wellcome's Epivir (lamivudine; 3TC) experienced a 0.5 log greater reduction in viral load than patients receiving lamivudine plus GW's Retrovir (zidovudine; AZT).
57% of patients treated with the stavudine/lamivudine combination had undetectable levels of viral load, compared to 45% of those who received treatment with lamivudine/zidovudine.
