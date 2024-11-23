Zoloft Gets OCD Indication

Pfizer has been granted approval to market its selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor Zoloft (sertraline) for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder in the USA. Zoloft already makes over $1 billion a year in sales from its primary indication of depression, second only to Eli Lilly's Prozac (fluoxetine).
Earlier this year, Pfizer was reprimanded by the US Food and Drug Administration for promoting Zoloft to patients for unapproved uses, including OCD, so the new approval is an important fillip for the company and should help to boost sales of the drug still further. Pfizer is seeking to expand the indications for Zoloft even further by seeking approval to market the drug for the treatment of depression in children.
Focus On Early-Stage Research John Niblack, executive vice president for R&D, presented details of the company's pipeline and stressed the emphasis on early-stage, innovation-seeking research at Pfizer. Pfizer's discovery scientists will deliver 17 new drug candidates to the early development stage of the pipeline, a new record for the company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze