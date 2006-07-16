Zymogenetics starts combined IL-21 and Rituxan study

USA-based drugmaker Zymogenetics says that it has initiated a Phase I trial of interleukin 21 in combination with Rituxan (rituximab), co-developed by Roche and Genentech, used in the treatment of advanced non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The firm added that the primary endpoint of the trial is to establish the safety of the regimen, with a secondary focus on evidence of antitumor activity.

Those enrolled in the study will receive the combination therapy once weekly for a month, with those who respond positively entitled to participate in the program for an additional four weeks.