16% 1st-qtr 2006 sales rise for Schering AG

In first-quarter 2006, German drugmaker Schering AG achieved net sales of 1.41 billion euros ($1.73 billion), up 16% on the like period of the previous year.
The firm's healthy set of preliminary revenue figures were mainly driven by the multiple sclerosis drug Betaferon/Betaseron (interferon beta-1b), which rose 23% to gross 232.0 million euros, and its contraceptive Yasmin (drospirenone/ethinyl estradiol), which leapt 34% to 180.0 million euros.
The Berlin-headquartered firm says that, once its figures are audited, it anticipates an operating profit for the period of 240.0 million euros, up 4%, noting that, without adjusting for one-time effects relating to divestitures and takeover offers, the operating profit would have amounted to 280.0 million euros, a 22% rise. It says it expects to see profits up 21% to 174.0 million euros, which corresponds to a 21% increase in earnings per share of 0.92 euro.
