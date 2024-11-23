1996 First-Half Sales In Line At Roche

Consolidated sales of 7.8 billion Swiss francs ($3.8 billion) were achieved by Roche of Switzerland in the first six months of 1996, a rise on the like, year-earlier period of 8% in local currencies and Swiss francs. The firm said that turnover was driven by its pharmaceutical division.

Breaking down group sales into divisions, pharmaceutical turnover rose 10% both in local currency and in Swiss francs to just over 5 billion francs. Sales of vitamins and fine chemicals were 1.6 billion francs, up 8% in Swiss franc terms, and 9% in local currencies. Roche's diagnostics business achieved turnover in the first half of 364 million francs, rising 19% in francs, while the fragrances and flavors division saw a 4% decline in sales to 754 million francs. Other business achieved sales of 4 million francs in the first half.

In the pharmaceutical division, there were double-digit gains by some of the newer products. Roche said that demand for anti-AIDS treatments Hivid (zalcitabine) and Invirase (saquinavir) were spurred by the publication of positive clinical results and regulatory approval in additional countries. Demand was also up for Cellcept (mycophenolate mofetil) and Pulmozyme (dornase alfa; see also page 5), despite very slow progress in price and reimbursement negotiations with the authorities in several countries.