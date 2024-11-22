1st QTR PROFIT UP 9% AT SMITH & NEPHEW

In the first quarter of 1992 Smith & Nephew made sales of L 201.1 million ($357.2 million), up 11% on the like, year-earlier period. The underlying increase was 8%. Pretax profit rose 9% to L 31.1 million, and earnings per share were 2.0 pence.

The results were said to reflect excellent progress in orthopedic and wound management products in the USA and in Europe. Eric Kinder, company chairman, said: "the first quarter's performance was in line with our expectations and confirms steady progress in our core health care businesses."