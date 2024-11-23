1st-Qtr Sales Rise 2% At Sanofi

French health care and beauty company Sanofi announced a sales increase of 2% at constant exchange rates, or a decline of 1%, for the first quarter of 1996 to 5.4 billion French francs ($1.05 billion).
The firm said that sales by the pharmaceuticals division registered "divergent growth rates depending on trading areas." Human health care turnover was 4.5 billion francs, up 4% at constant exchange rates, or an increase of 1%. Pharmaceutical sales rose 5% in France and 9% in the rest of western Europe. In Africa and the Middle East, turnover declined due to currency problems. There was a significant drop in revenue in North America due to low sales of Sanofi's treatment for rheumatoid arthritis Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine sulfate). The product has faced generic competition since the start of the year.
The diagnostics business achieved a slight rise in sales in the first quarter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze