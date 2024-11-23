1st-Qtr Sales Rise 2% At Sanofi

French health care and beauty company Sanofi announced a sales increase of 2% at constant exchange rates, or a decline of 1%, for the first quarter of 1996 to 5.4 billion French francs ($1.05 billion).

The firm said that sales by the pharmaceuticals division registered "divergent growth rates depending on trading areas." Human health care turnover was 4.5 billion francs, up 4% at constant exchange rates, or an increase of 1%. Pharmaceutical sales rose 5% in France and 9% in the rest of western Europe. In Africa and the Middle East, turnover declined due to currency problems. There was a significant drop in revenue in North America due to low sales of Sanofi's treatment for rheumatoid arthritis Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine sulfate). The product has faced generic competition since the start of the year.

The diagnostics business achieved a slight rise in sales in the first quarter.