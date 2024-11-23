3M's Hopes For Drug Delivery Systems

Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing expects $500 million in sales by the year 2000 from three new drug delivery systems, pharmaceuticals division president Tom Harrison told analysts last month.

The company expects $350 million in sales from CFC-free inhalers, $50 million from its estrogen patch and $100 million from the Imiqumod topical treatment for genital warts.

Returns will be well above the 3M average, he added, though he did not say what that average was. The firm achieved $600 million pharmaceutical sales in 1995.