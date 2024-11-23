3M's Hopes For Drug Delivery Systems

Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing expects $500 million in sales by the year 2000 from three new drug delivery systems, pharmaceuticals division president Tom Harrison told analysts last month.
The company expects $350 million in sales from CFC-free inhalers, $50 million from its estrogen patch and $100 million from the Imiqumod topical treatment for genital warts.
Returns will be well above the 3M average, he added, though he did not say what that average was. The firm achieved $600 million pharmaceutical sales in 1995.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze