Join speakers and experts from around the globe at the 41st IASP World Conference hosted by Konza Technopolis to discuss the impact changing demographics can have on entrepreneurship and technology, exploring ways to combat the global challenges the world is facing today.

IASP is the leading association of innovation ecosystems worldwide. Our mission is to be the global network for science parks innovation districts and other areas of innovation, driving growth, internationalisation, and effectiveness for our members.