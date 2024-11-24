Sunday 24 November 2024

41st IASP World Conference

24 September 202427 September 2024
Nairobi, KenyaKenya International Convention Centre

Join speakers and experts from around the globe at the 41st IASP World Conference hosted by Konza Technopolis to discuss the impact changing demographics can have on entrepreneurship and technology, exploring ways to combat the global challenges the world is facing today.

IASP is the leading association of innovation ecosystems worldwide. Our mission is to be the global network for science parks innovation districts and other areas of innovation, driving growth, internationalisation, and effectiveness for our members.

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

