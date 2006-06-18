Friday 22 November 2024

$51B protein therapeutics market to reach $87B by 2010

18 June 2006

With strong sales in the insulin, erythropoietin and interferon segments, as well as innovative cytostatic, immunosuppressive, and anti-inflammatory agents fast gaining prominence, the protein therapeutics market has more than doubled in the last five years - jumping from $25.0 billion in 2001 to $51.0 billion in 2005 - making it the scientific trump card of the pharmaceutical industry.

According to the latest market research from Kalorama Information, titled The Protein Therapeutics Market: the Science and Business of a Growing Sector, sales by 2010 should reach $87.0 billion, powered by heavy demand and rapid sales in the USA and Europe, which currently account for more than 80% of the market. New product innovations, respectable margins and relatively mild pricing pressures as compared with the rest of the pharmaceutical market will continue to be strong market drivers.

The rapid metamorphosis of the protein therapeutics market has indeed been driven by innovative therapies including interferons and interleukins in the 1990s, and monoclonal antibodies in more recent years. Such treatments, owing to their high efficacy, safety and ability to prolong life, have fundamentally changed treatment paradigms in areas of high unmet needs such as oncology, inflammation, and genetic disorders.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze