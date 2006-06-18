$51B protein therapeutics market to reach $87B by 2010

With strong sales in the insulin, erythropoietin and interferon segments, as well as innovative cytostatic, immunosuppressive, and anti-inflammatory agents fast gaining prominence, the protein therapeutics market has more than doubled in the last five years - jumping from $25.0 billion in 2001 to $51.0 billion in 2005 - making it the scientific trump card of the pharmaceutical industry.

According to the latest market research from Kalorama Information, titled The Protein Therapeutics Market: the Science and Business of a Growing Sector, sales by 2010 should reach $87.0 billion, powered by heavy demand and rapid sales in the USA and Europe, which currently account for more than 80% of the market. New product innovations, respectable margins and relatively mild pricing pressures as compared with the rest of the pharmaceutical market will continue to be strong market drivers.

The rapid metamorphosis of the protein therapeutics market has indeed been driven by innovative therapies including interferons and interleukins in the 1990s, and monoclonal antibodies in more recent years. Such treatments, owing to their high efficacy, safety and ability to prolong life, have fundamentally changed treatment paradigms in areas of high unmet needs such as oncology, inflammation, and genetic disorders.