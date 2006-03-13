Friday 22 November 2024

77% of US state Nebraska's people support wholesale licensing legislation

13 March 2006

The US state of Nebraska Pharmacists Association has revealed the results of a recent survey that found near universal support for the wholesaler bill being discussed in the state's legislature. The survey found almost 80% of voters in Nebraska favor the passage of the proposed legislation, LB318, which ensures a greater level of prescription drug distribution safety for Nebraskans. The NPA was joined by the author of the Wholesale Drug Distributor Licensing Act, State Senator Joel Johnson.

"Nebraska is one of only seven states with no licensing requirements for out-of-state drug wholesalers. It is essential that legislation is passed immediately to bring Nebraska's licensing requirements up to par with every other state," said Sen Johnson, District 37, Kearney. "As the NPA's survey confirmed, this is not a partisan issue; this is an issue that involves the safety of drugs for all of Nebraska's citizens, independent of their political party and geographical location," he added.

The issue of requiring stricter regulations for drug wholesalers recently came to national attention following a massive drug counterfeiting scandal in 2003, in which a Lexington, New England, company allegedly conspired with out-of-state drug distributors to sell $42.0 million in counterfeit, stolen, and illegally imported medications across the country.

