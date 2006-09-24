84% of 40-plus Americans view aspirin a "wonder"

A new survey released in the USA by Bayer Aspirin found that 84%, or four out of five Americans, aged 40 and older surveyed consider aspirin a simple everyday wonder and most are aware of its many uses, including its benefits for treating pain and cardiovascular disease. Yet, research shows that only half of people at elevated risk for a heart attack - including those who have already had one - actually take aspirin.
In addition, according to the American Heart Association, someone will die from a heart attack every 35 seconds. If taken as directed by a doctor when a heart attack is suspected, aspirin can reduce the risk of death up to 23%. However, the new survey found that although 74% of Americans surveyed know aspirin can save their life if taken during a heart attack, only a quarter carry the drug with them when they are not at home.
"When it comes to decision-making, there is a very clear gap between people's intentions and their actual behaviors," says Michael Solomon, a leading consumer behavior expert and visiting professor of marketing at the Haub School of Business at St Joseph's University, USA. "This is because consumers are used to using products where they directly see or feel a benefit. For example, food products immediately relieve hunger and mouthwash gives fresh breath, but disease prevention products - even lifesaving ones - work 'behind-the-scenes'," he noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze