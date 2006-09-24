84% of 40-plus Americans view aspirin a "wonder"

A new survey released in the USA by Bayer Aspirin found that 84%, or four out of five Americans, aged 40 and older surveyed consider aspirin a simple everyday wonder and most are aware of its many uses, including its benefits for treating pain and cardiovascular disease. Yet, research shows that only half of people at elevated risk for a heart attack - including those who have already had one - actually take aspirin.

In addition, according to the American Heart Association, someone will die from a heart attack every 35 seconds. If taken as directed by a doctor when a heart attack is suspected, aspirin can reduce the risk of death up to 23%. However, the new survey found that although 74% of Americans surveyed know aspirin can save their life if taken during a heart attack, only a quarter carry the drug with them when they are not at home.

"When it comes to decision-making, there is a very clear gap between people's intentions and their actual behaviors," says Michael Solomon, a leading consumer behavior expert and visiting professor of marketing at the Haub School of Business at St Joseph's University, USA. "This is because consumers are used to using products where they directly see or feel a benefit. For example, food products immediately relieve hunger and mouthwash gives fresh breath, but disease prevention products - even lifesaving ones - work 'behind-the-scenes'," he noted.