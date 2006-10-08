Friday 22 November 2024

A&D Pharma to become LSE's first Romanian listing

8 October 2006

A&D Pharma Holdings NV, the Dutch holding company which owns the largest integrated pharmaceutical wholesale and retail business in Romania, intends to make an initial public offering of its ordinary shares in the form of Global Depositary Receipts and to start trading them on the regulated market of the London Stock Exchange.

A&D owns Romania's leading wholesale pharmaceutical network Mediplus Exim SA, which offers a wide range of value-added services to pharmaceutical producers and client pharmacies. Mediplus operates a country-wide logistics system (12 warehouses in 12 cities) and distributes a portfolio of approximately 5,000 products to over 3,500 pharmacies (more than 70% of the total number of pharmacies in Romania). The retail arm of the company, Sensiblu SRL, is the largest national chain of pharmacies with more than 200 outlets across 51 towns and cities in Romania and has strong brand recognition across the country, the firm noted.

A&D and its subsidiaries' total consolidated sales were 247.3 million euros ($313.2 million) and 147.9 million euros for the 12 months ended December 31, 2005, and for the six months ended June 30, 2006, respectively. The group's sales have increased at a compound annual rate of 61% between 2003 and 2005.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze