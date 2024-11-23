A New Marker For Cancer Prognosis?

Dr M Izquierdo from the University Hospital in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, reported on a possible new marker, called LRP protein, for chemotherapy resistance not mediated by P-glycoprotein and disease prognosis.
Dr Izquierdo said that in 66 patients with ovarian carcinoma treated with chemotherapy, LRP was detected in 74% of patients and PGP in 13%. Of the responders, 50% were LRP-negative compared to only 8% of those who were LRP-positive. Also, LRP-positive patients had a shorter progression-free period than LRP- negative patients. Therefore, said Dr Izquierdo, LRP appears to define a drug- resistant phenotype and has a significant correlation with a negative prognosis.
