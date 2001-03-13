Abbott Labs buying $250 million shares in Millennium as part of metabolic

Abbott Laboratories has agreed to buy $250 million in shares ofMillennium Pharmaceuticals as part of a five-year strategic alliance formed by the firms to discover, develop and commercialize drugs and diagnostics for obesity and diabetes. Abbott will have $50 million in Millennium stock once the deal is closed and the remaining $200 million will be bought over the course of the next two years. The news sent the latter's share price into a frenzy (see page 9).
The companies claim that they are committed to contributing their metabolic disease research pipelines exclusively to the new partnership, with more than 35 projects in the alliance at the outset, with neither partner conducting R&D or commercialization of products in obesity and diabetes outside the collaboration. Abbott and Millennium will also jointly pursue in-licensing of additional therapeutics in the metabolic disease field, and the former said it will also incorporate into this relationship the targets and lead compounds developed in its type 2 diabetes collaborations with Karo Bio and Metabolex.
225 scientists to work on project
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze