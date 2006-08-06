Abbott's Humira gets FDA OK for AS

US health care major Abbott Laboratories says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved Humira (adalimumab), its tumor-necrosis factor targeting monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis. AS is the third autoimmune condition, including rheumatoid and psoratic arthritis, for which the drug has been cleared in the USA.
The FDA's decision is based on the results of the ATLAS (Adalimumab Trial Evaluating Long-Term Efficacy and Safety in AS), which showed that the product was successful in reducing the pain and inflammation associated with the condition. The study also showed that the drug reduced the occurrence of enthestis (ligament inflammation), measured according to Maastricht Ankolysing Spondylitis Enthesitis Score (MASES) criteria.
