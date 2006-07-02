Abraxis completes purchase of AstraZeneca brands

Los Angeles, US-based Abraxis BioScience says that it has completed its acquisition of the AstraZeneca US branded anesthetic and analgesic injectable product portfolios of Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (Marketletter May 8).
Abraxis will have agreements with most major Group Purchasing Organizations, representing the majority of US hospitals, and will assume responsibility for over 700 individual contracts for this portfolio of drugs. Products in this acquisition encompass over 100 dosage forms and include the leading branded anesthetic agents Diprivan (propofol) and Naropin (ropivacaine), as well as a comprehensive suite of local anesthetics including EMLA Cream (eutectic mixture of lidocaine and prilocaine), Xylocaine (lidocaine), Polocaine (mepivacaine), Nesacaine (chloroprocaine HCl Injection, USP), Sensorcaine (bupivacaine) and Astramorph (morphine sulfate injection, USP).
Under the final terms of the agreement, Abraxis has acquired these products for a total cash consideration of $334.0 million. It paid AstraZeneca $259.0 million at the close, with a further $75.0 million due on the first anniversary of the deal. AstraZeneca will exclusively supply to Abraxis these products for an initial term of five years for the US market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze