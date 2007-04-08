Adalat demonstrates additional CV benefits

Bayer HealthCare, part of Germany's Bayer AG, says that data from trials of its long-acting calcium channel blocker Adalat (nifedipine GITS) indicate that, while the antihypertensive effects of the drug reduce stroke and heart failure risk, its cardioprotective qualities are as important in reducing cardiovascular events.
The conclusion is based on two articles that were published in a recent issue of the Journal of Clinical Epidemiology, in which data from the ACTION trial were analyzed. The results showed that adding the drug to a best-practice angina pectoris therapy reduced the incidence of stroke and overt heart failure 28% and 29%, respectively.
Using these data, a subsequent analysis showed that adding the drug to standard therapy reduced the need for additional medication and expensive diagnostic procedures.
