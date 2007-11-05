Adherex opens Ph III STS trial

US drugmaker Adherex Technologies says that the planned Phase III trial of sodium thiosulfate (STS) in children with liver cancer has opened for patient enrollment in the UK, with centers run by the USA's International Childhood Liver Tumour Strategy Group in up to 33 further countries also expected to participate.
The multicenter, prospective randomized Phase III clinical trial is expected to enroll approximately 100 evaluable children with hepatoblastoma, an orphan disease, being treated with cisplatin. Patients will be randomized to receive either cisplatin alone, a platinum-based drug associated with frequent hearing loss used to treat hepatoblastoma, or cisplatin plus STS. The study, which will be coordinated through the Children's Cancer and Leukaemia Group in the UK, will compare the level of hearing loss associated with cisplatin alone versus the combination of cisplatin plus STS, as well as the safety, tolerability and anti-tumor activity in both arms of the study.
Adherex has received orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for the use of STS for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze