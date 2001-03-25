Affymetrix and OGT settle lawsuits

Affymetrix of the USA and the UK's Oxford Gene Technology have settledall existing litigation between the two firms, which resulted from a dispute of ownership of technologies (Marketletters passim). Edwin Southern, OGT's chairman, said that "it is essential for genomic research that these matters have been resolved," adding that the firm can concentrate on its main objectives "of developing its own technology and business and licensing others to do the same." Financial details of the settlement were not disclosed.