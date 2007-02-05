AGI reports good initial results from two Ph II trials

Irish drugmaker AGI Therapeutics says that the initial results of Phase II trials of two of its developmental drugs, AGI-004 (mecamylamine) for the treatment of functional diarrhea and AGI-006 (arbaclofen) as a therapy for dyspepsia, indicate their clinical efficacy.
Data from the mecamylamine study suggests that the agent has a beneficial effect on certain diarrhea-related symptoms, particularly in terms of stool consistency.
In addition, the assessment of arbaclofen shows that the drug has a positive impact on some of the clinically important gastrointestinal symptoms of dyspepsia. The company added that, based on these findings, it would move both compounds into additional Phase II examinations in the second half of the year.
