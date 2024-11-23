AHP Licenses Botanicals From PharmaPrint In $43.5m Deal

American Home Products has licensed rights from PharmaPrint ofCalifornia to technology which will form the basis of a series of new over-the-counter and licensed botanical drugs. The deal represents approximately $43.5 million in marketing and development commitments to PharmaPrint, not including royalties and manufacturing revenues.
The agreement calls for PharmaPrint to apply its technology to a line of herbal products, some of which will be marketed OTC by AHP's Whitehall-Robins Healthcare division, and some of which will be developed as licensed pharmaceuticals.
PharmaPrint and other companies such as PhytoPharm of the UK are trying to change the way regulatory authorities view drugs based on plant extracts, which have been frowned on because they contain more than just one or a few easily-quantifiable active principles. The strengths of these firms lies in their ability to ensure rigid quality control and the supply of a homogeneous product for trials and marketing.
