AHP To Cut Jobs At Cyanamid

American Home Products is cutting 300 jobs at the recently-acquired American Cyanamid unit, effective January 31, 1995. Around 66% of this number will go from the former headquarters of the acquired company in Wayne, where 1,800 staff are employed. AHP says that there will also be cuts in Washington DC, the Davis & Geck facility in Connecticut, and several other locations.
Cyanamid's chief executive and president, Albert Costello and Frank Atlee, will leave the company at the time the job cuts come into effect. AHP's says that further plans will be announced early next year. Mr Costello sent a letter to Cyanamid staff in November, the tone of which indicated that AHP would move swiftly to integrate the company.
