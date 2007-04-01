Ajinomoto launches low-cost glutamine product AminoStable

USA-based Ajinomoto Aminoscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan's Ajinomoto, says it has launched the stabilizing dipeptide product AminoStable (L-alanyl-L-glutamine) for use in pharmaceutical applications and cell culture research.

The compound, which is synthesized using a novel enzymatic method that produces proteins in high yield, contains glutamine. The firm says this has potential health care benefits, however, high product costs have so far limited its use.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-headquartered group added that its new production method will enable greater use of glutamine in research, as well as in the development of pharmaceutical products. The company also said that it will submit a Master Drug File to the US Food and Drug Administration in the near future.