ALK-Abello's Grazax approved in Europe

Authorities in 27 European countries have now approved ALK-Abello's tablet-based vaccine against grass pollen allergy, Grazax - the first allergy tablet to address the underlying cause of the disease. The Denmark-based company expects to launch this on the first European markets by the end of 2006, ahead of the 2007 pollen season.
"We are very pleased to complete the European Mutual Recognition Procedure with such a positive result. This is a decisive step towards the launch of Grazax. We now look forward to ensuring many more grass-allergic patients in Europe benefit from Grazax treatment, with reduced allergy symptoms and improved quality of life," says Jens Bager, the firm's chief executive.
