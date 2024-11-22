Alkaloida Share Offer

Hungary's state holding company, AV Rt, will offer part of its shares in the Alkaloida Chemical plant. The price of the stake must be paid in cash, and equity of 840 million forint ($6.7 million) must be raised in order to acquire a majority stake in the company, AV Rt managing director Attila Lascsik has said. However, no minimum price will be set for the tender.

In 1994, Alkaloida reported sales of 8.4 billion forint, half of which were exports. Operating profit reached 2.3 billion forint and pretax profit for the year amounted to 1 billion forint. AV Rt expects bids from professional investors to provide new products and markets for Alkaloida.