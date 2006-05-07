Altana's income rises 28% in first-quarter 2006

German drugmaker Altana saw consolidated sales grow 28% to 948.0 million euros ($1.19 billion) in the first quarter of 2006, as net income jumped 28% to 948.0 million euros and earnings per share rose 24% to 0.87 euro.
The firm attributed its growth, which beat Lehman Brother's predictions, to the acquisition of Eckart the previous year, and the strong development of its pharmaceuticals and chemicals businesses.
Adjusted for acquisition/divestment and currency effects, operating sales increased 12%. 789.0 million euros of total sales were generated outside Germany, which is equivalent to a foreign business share of 83%.
