Altana sees net income reach 438M euros in 2005

Germany's Altana group says that its net income for 2005 was 438.0 million euros ($533.2 million), up 16% from the 378.0 million euros it earned in 2004. The company also says that its sales revenue for the year, which increased 10% to 3.3 billion euros, was led by the performance of its pharmaceutical division which recorded turnover of 2.36 billion euros. The company's chemistry business produced 907.0 million euros, representing 6% growth on the 854.0 million-euro sales it achieved in 2004.

Pharmaceutical sales drive 2005 performance

The company says that 2005 saw improved performance across its drug franchises. Sales of its gastrointestinal products business were up 12% to 1.4 billion euros, led by its proton pump inhibitor pantopazole (Pantozol/Protonix), used in the treatment of acid-induced diseases. Turnover of the drug in the USA by Altana's marketing partner, Wyeth, also reached 1.4 billion euros, which equates to a 20% US market share. The firm added that pantoprazole accounts for around 58% of its total revenues.