Althea to manufacture Althus' ALTU-238 for Ph III trial

Althea Technologies, a provider of innovative technologies and services for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, has won a contract from fellow USA-based Altus Pharmaceuticals to produce its ALTU-238 product candidate, a crystallized formulation of human growth hormone that is designed to be administered once-weekly through a fine gauge needle for the treatment of HGH disorders.

Altus, a Cambridge, Massachussetts-based biopharmaceutical company, is focused on the development and commercialization of oral and injectable protein therapeutics for patients with gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders.

Althea Technologies says it will manufacture the Phase III clinical trial material of ALTU-238 human growth hormone in its newly-expanded certified Good Manufacturing Practices facilities at its San Diego, California campus.