Altus agrees ALTU-238 manufacturing deal with Althea

USA-based drugmaker Altus Pharmaceutical says it has signed an agreement with Althea Technologies, a contract manufacturing organization, under which the latter will manufacture the former's developmental human growth hormone ALTU-238, for use in trials.

Altus' president Sheldon Berkle, explained that "Althea Technologies is a seasoned CMO with significant experience in the manufacture of recombinant proteins." He added that the firms would collaborate on the neccessary technology transfer, installation and qualification of equipment required to produce the agent.