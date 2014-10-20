Sunday 24 November 2024

AnaptysBio appoints Marco Londei as chief development officer

20 October 2014
anaptysbio

Therapeutic antibody specialist AnaptysBio has appointed Marco Londei as chief development officer, leading the preclinical and clinical development of AnaptysBio’s proprietary antibody pipeline.

Hamza Suria, president and chief executive officer, said: "Dr Londei's extensive expertise includes successful translational and clinical development of monoclonal antibodies and small molecules for dermatology, rheumatology, neurology, oncology and allergy. Novel anti-inflammatory programs are a strategic priority for AnaptysBio's proprietary pipeline, particularly our first-in-class anti-IL-33 antibody program applicable to a variety of Th2-driven diseases."

Dr Londei joins the company from US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) where he held the position of therapeutic area head in immunosciences. Prior to this he was global head of autoimmunity translational medicine at Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX). In his time at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Novartis, he led the design and execution of more than 70 early-stage clinical studies, including the development of secukinumab and canakinumab.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze