AnaptysBio appoints Marco Londei as chief development officer

Therapeutic antibody specialist AnaptysBio has appointed Marco Londei as chief development officer, leading the preclinical and clinical development of AnaptysBio’s proprietary antibody pipeline.
Hamza Suria, president and chief executive officer, said: "Dr Londei's extensive expertise includes successful translational and clinical development of monoclonal antibodies and small molecules for dermatology, rheumatology, neurology, oncology and allergy. Novel anti-inflammatory programs are a strategic priority for AnaptysBio's proprietary pipeline, particularly our first-in-class anti-IL-33 antibody program applicable to a variety of Th2-driven diseases."
Dr Londei joins the company from US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) where he held the position of therapeutic area head in immunosciences. Prior to this he was global head of autoimmunity translational medicine at Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX). In his time at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Novartis, he led the design and execution of more than 70 early-stage clinical studies, including the development of secukinumab and canakinumab.
