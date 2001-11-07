Antigenics starts Ph I AG-702 study for genital herpes

US firm Antigenics has initiated a clinical study of AG-702 for herpessimplex virus type 2 (HSV-2 or genital herpes) at the University of Washington Virology Research Clinic in Seattle.
The dose-escalation study will enroll 40 patients, one-half of whom have evidence of prior infection. The primary study objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of AG-702 in preventing and treating HSV-2. Another study objective is to determine if immunization with AG-702 can induce or boost immunity to HSV-2, the company says.
