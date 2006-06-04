Antipodean Pharma starts Ph II MitoQ trials

San Francisco, USA-based Antipodean Pharmaceuticals has initiated Phase II clinical trials to test the efficacy of its lead compound MitoQ (mitoquinone) in patients with Parkinson's disease in New Zealand and Australia.

The agent is based on a novel technology, targeted lipophilic cations, that transport and concentrate antioxidants into the mitochondria where they accumulate up to 1,000-fold and significantly interrupt oxidative damage, which is implicated as a catalyst in PD, Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions.