Antisoma antibody deal with BioInvent

Antisoma of the UK and Sweden's BioInvent International have signed anagreement to produce muBC-1, a murine monoclonal antibody, which will be used by the former to develop a radiolabelled product, AngioMab, that is a potential anti-angiogenic treatment for targeted cancer therapy.

BioInvent will carry out process development and Good Manufacturing Practice production of the antibody. It is currently expected that AngioMab will start Phase I clinical studies at the end of 2001, and will be initially developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme.