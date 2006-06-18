ANZAG buys 60% steak in Farmexpert

Germany's Andreae-Noris AG (ANZAG), a leading drug retailer in the region, says that it has acquired a 60% interest in Romanian firm Farmexpert DCI SA, the country's third-largest pharmaceutical firm. ANZAG went on to say that Farmexpert had achieved turnover of nearly 90.0 million euros ($113.2 million) in 2003, as well as furthering its distribution network and infrastructure.

ANZAG's chairman, Thomas Trumper, said that, because Romania was one of the most highly-populated countries applying for membership of the European Union, with a population of 22 million, it would provide a large potential market for its products, thereby mitigating some of the effects of the new restrictions in the German drugs industry.