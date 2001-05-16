Apotex seeks injunction against GSK, FDA over Paxil

Apotex of Canada's US subsidiary, Apotex Corp, has applied in the USDistrict Court for an injunction against GlaxoSmithKline and the US Food and Drug Administration, seeking the removal of six patents from the FDA's Approved New Drugs with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations (the Orange Book).
The action relates to Apotex' attempt to launch a generic version of GSK's antidepressant Paxil/Seroxat (paroxetine), which it says has been delayed almost indefinitely by the patents' listings. Apotex first filed for approval of its generic in 1998, and says that, at that time, it became subject to a lawsuit relating to the only patent on the Orange Book, US Patent No 4,721,723, which covered crystalline paroxetine hydrochloride hemihydrate. Apotex argues that its paroxetine hydrochloride anhydrous drug does not infringe this patent.
The 30-month stay relating to this lawsuit expired on November 21, 2000, but Apotex says it has been unable to launch its product because of successive lawsuits and stays relating to new GSK patents.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze