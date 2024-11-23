Ares-Serono Sales Growth Still Led By Infertility Products

Switzerland-based Ares-Serono reported full-year 1996 sales up 18% at$682.3 million. For the fourth quarter, however, the company saw worldwide turnover grow 34.9% to $179.6 million. This was said to be due to A-S' capacity "to meet the strong demand for fertility products as well as to successful product launches in several key markets."

For 1997, according to A-S chairman and chief executive Ernesto Bertarelli, "we are counting on the continued success of Metrodin HP (urofillitropin), further uptake and market introductions for Gonal-F (recombinant urofillitropin) and a strong performance in the USA led by the recent launches of Serostim (somatropin) and Fertinex (US name for urofillitopin)."

Total European pharmaceutical sales increased 17.4% to $384.4 million for 1996, with the rise mainly due to the continued strong performance of Metrodin HP and the launch of Gonal-F in 10 European countries. Turnover grew 60% in the UK, 57% in the Nordic countries, 35% in Benelux and 31% in Germany, the company noted.