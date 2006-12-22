Friday 22 November 2024

Arimidex plus Herceptin improve survival in co-positives

22 December 2006

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca presented data at the 2006 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in Texas, USA, showing that postmenopausal women on its drug Arimidex (anastrozole) in combination with Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab) had a significant improvement in progression-free survival when used for advanced breast cancer that was both human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 (HER-2)-positive and hormone receptor-positive.

Approximately two thirds of breast cancer patients are hormone receptor-positive and, of these, nearly 25% have the HER-2 genetic mutation, which marks the presence of a protein that promotes the growth of cancerous cells, typically resulting in a more aggressive tumor.

The TAnDEM randomized clinical trial evaluating co-positive patients on the two drugs demonstrated an extended median progression-free survival of 4.8 months, representing an extension of 2.4 months over patients on Arimidex alone. The overall median survival for patients receiving both drugs was 28.5 months. "The combination of Arimidex plus Herceptin suggests a significant improvement in progression-free survival for this unique patient population, whose disease can be particularly aggressive," said Joseph Purvis, AstraZeneca's executive director of clinical oncology research.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze