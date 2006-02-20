Ark signs Chinese Kerraboot sales accord

UK-based Ark Therapeutics has granted an exclusive license to Sino Tau, a Chinese health care company, for the sales and marketing rights to Kerraboot, its novel wound-care device for leg and foot ulcers, for the Chinese market.

Under the terms of the deal, Beijing-based Sino Tau will undertake all the processes necessary to market Kerraboot, including obtaining the necessary government and regional approvals, and Ark will supply the product at an agreed transfer price. Other financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.