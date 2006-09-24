Friday 22 November 2024

Array gets $3M Ph II milestone from AstraZeneca

24 September 2006

Colorado, USA-headquartered Array BioPharma says that it received a $3.0 million payment from Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca for achieving a Phase II milestone for AZD6244 (ARRY-142886). This was triggered upon dosing the first patient in a Phase II trial of the agent, which is a selective MAPK/ERK-kinase inhibitor that was in-licensed by AstraZeneca in December 2003.

The previously-announced Phase II randomized study will compare AZD6244 (ARRY-142886) to temozolomide in the treatment of stage III/IV melanoma patients. AstraZeneca expects to enroll up to 180 patients at around 40 centers worldwide. Additional Phase II studies, in a range of other tumors, are scheduled to start this year.

Initiation of the Phase II evaluation is based on the results of the Phase Ib study which recently completed recruitment, and which included patients with melanoma and a variety of other solid tumors. The Phase I trial clearly demonstrated that AZD6244 (ARRY-142886) inhibits MEK and associated downstream markers in tumors at doses deemed well tolerated, says Array, adding that the full results of this will be published later in the year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze