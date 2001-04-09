Arriva and Baxter win ruling in AAT case

Arriva Pharmaceuticals and Baxter International have had their Europeanpatent on the therapeutic use of alpha1 antitrypsin and other protease inhibitors (No 0,512,090) upheld by the European Patent Office in an amended form. Oppositions to the patent had been filed by Bayer, Aventis and Genzyme Transgenics, but Arriva chief executive Martin Preuveneers claims that "this ruling clearly establishes our proprietary rights, and gives additional impetus to our AAT program in Europe."
AAT, derived from genetically-modified yeast cells, is Arriva's lead therapeutic. The company is developing an inhaled formulation of the enzyme to treat hereditary emphysema, with initial clinical trials scheduled to start this year. Its agreement with Baxter also includes an option to develop the product for other pulmonary indications, including asthma, cystic fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
- Meantime, Aventis and partner Inhale Therapeutics say they have successfully completed a Phase Ib trial of a related product, inhaled alpha1 proteinase inhibitor, that is currently in development for an inherited form of emphysema caused by AAT deficiency.
