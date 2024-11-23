ASAHI SEES EXPORTS AND SALES DECLINE

Asahi Chemical has reported that sales for the fiscal year ending March fell 5.8% to 936.7 billion yen ($9.1 billion), due to decreases in sales volume and exports.
Net profits were 10.2 billion yen, down 32.7% on the previous year, and operating profits decreased by 42.4% to 22.6 billion yen compared to the previous financial year. For the pharmaceutical division, exports showed a big decrease from 8.2 billion yen to 5.1 billion yen, mainly due to a drop in exports of Elcitonin (elcatonin) to Italy. Bulk sales of antibiotics also decreased. Asahi's best-performing drug Bredinin (mizoribine) gained an additional indication in rheumatoid arthritis and saw sales increase from 2.7 billion yen to 6.1 billion yen as a result.
