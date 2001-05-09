Astex forges link with AstraZeneca

Astex Technology has signed a research agreement with AstraZenecawhich focuses on solving the novel cytochrome P450 crystal structures. Astex' chairman Stephen Bunting said that the company is in "an important area at an important time, when the role of protein structure is about to become much more central to the drug discovery process." Astex has also announced the closing of a L22.7 million ($32.5 million) private financing with new investors Advent International, Alta Partners and GIMV, broadening its shareholder base.
