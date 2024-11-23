Astra Lodges Complaint Against Portugal

Swedish pharmaceutical company Astra has filed a complaint with the European Commission against Portugal, which the firm is saying has approved 13 "pirate copies" of its leading antiulcerant proton pump inhibitor Losec (omeprazole).

Astra is accusing the Portuguese medicines authorities of approving replicas of omeprazole based on alleged exact copies of its own registration documentation.

The firm is also claiming that Infarmed, the country's pharmacy and medicines institute, had violated domestic law and a European directive on drug registrations.