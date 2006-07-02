AstraZeneca acquires remaining 87% of CAT

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has acquired or received valid acceptances of its offer on 37,261,730 shares in UK-based Cambridge Antibody Technology, representing approximately 86.7% of the firm to which the offer relates.
About two months ago, Europe's third-largest pharmaceutical company, announced its plans to acquire the remaining 80.1% of fellow UK-based antibody specialist that it did not already own (Marketletter May 22).
However, 10.00 am New York City time on June 21, 2006, was the first closing date of its recommended cash offer for the entire issued and to-be-issued share capital of CAT not otherwise held by AstraZeneca and the firm noted that, at this time, valid acceptances had been received in respect of 31,661,730 shares, representing approximately 73.7% of the CAT shares to which the offer relates.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze