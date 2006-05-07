Friday 22 November 2024

AstraZeneca and Abraxis sign US Abraxane co-promotion deal for $200M

7 May 2006

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that it has signed an agreement with USA-based Abraxis BioScience to co-promote the anti-cancer agent Abraxane (paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension), in the US. AstraZeneca added that it would also divest its US anesthetics and analgesic product lines to Abraxis.

Potential to treat a wide range of tumors

Abraxane is an albumin-bound formulation of paclitaxel, which was first approved for the treatment of breast cancer by the US Food and Drug Administration in January of last year (Marketletter January 17, 2005). The product does not require careful premedication to avoid hypersensitivity reactions and can be given over a shorter time period than other formulations of the drug. Abraxis says that the compound is being developed for a wide range of tumor types, including those of non small-cell lung, ovarian, prostate, adjuvant breast, melanoma, head, neck and upper gastroinstestinal tract cancers.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze