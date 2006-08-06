Friday 22 November 2024

AstraZeneca and Pozen to co-develop pain drug

6 August 2006

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that it has signed an exclusive licensing deal with North Carolina, USA-based drugmaker Pozen to co-develop fixed dose combinations of naproxen and esomeprazole for chronic pain. The firm added that the project will utilize the latter's proprietary formulation technology and will aim to develop a medication for chronic pain sufferers that has good efficacy without some of the lower gastrointestinal tract side effects that are associated with currently, available treatment options.

Under the terms of the deal, AstraZeneca will pay Pozen an upfront fee of $40.0 million, and has agreed to make aggregate milestone payments that could total $160.0 million if the drug achieves certain developmental and regulatory goals. In addition, Pozen could be entitled to a further $175.0 million in royalty payments based on the sales of the drug if it is successfully commercialized.

Development of the product will be funded by both firms, with Pozen assuming responsibility for US R&D activities and regulatory filings, while AstraZeneca carries out the same role in all territories outside the USA. Phase III clinical development is expected to start in 2007.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze